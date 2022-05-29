Analysts Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.66 Billion

Equities research analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $24.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.39 billion and the highest is $25.05 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $23.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $102.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.80 billion to $103.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $105.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $98.55 billion to $107.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

UPS stock opened at $182.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.20. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

