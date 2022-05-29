Analysts Anticipate Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) to Post $7.53 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) will announce $7.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.32 to $7.73. Virtus Investment Partners posted earnings of $9.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will report full-year earnings of $31.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.36 to $32.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $34.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.47 to $36.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Virtus Investment Partners.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $221.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.78 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

VRTS traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,018. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.65. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $161.30 and a one year high of $338.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $215,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,669 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,884,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 338,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,708,000 after acquiring an additional 38,640 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 211.1% during the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 47,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,802,000 after buying an additional 32,360 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.