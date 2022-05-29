Analysts Anticipate WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Announce $1.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. WD-40 posted earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WD-40.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.88. 34,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,898. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.28. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $170.01 and a 1 year high of $279.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 11,500.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 386.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in WD-40 by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 22.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40 (Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WD-40 (WDFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.