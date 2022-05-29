Analysts Expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) will report $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%.

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,080 shares of company stock valued at $457,908 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 367,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 93,628 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

