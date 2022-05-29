Analysts Expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. GasLog Partners posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 290%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of NYSE GLOP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.32. 400,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,658. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 22.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

