Analysts Expect Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rallybio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.60). Rallybio reported earnings of ($2.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rallybio will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($2.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rallybio.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RLYB. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rallybio from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rallybio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In related news, Director Kush Parmar sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,927,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rallybio in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 124.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rallybio by 17.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rallybio by 114.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 84,748 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in Rallybio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rallybio stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $417.70 million and a PE ratio of -3.19. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

Rallybio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rallybio (RLYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.