Analysts Expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Announce -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) will post ($0.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.65). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.91% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

MCRB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $32.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 338.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 976,368 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 999,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 840,214 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,633,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

MCRB traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. 854,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

