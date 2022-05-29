Analysts Expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) will report $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Valley National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 31.53%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,495,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,545,000 after buying an additional 928,000 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $821,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,233,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 26.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

