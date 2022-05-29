Analysts Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target at $19.44

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CROMF. TD Securities dropped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

OTCMKTS:CROMF opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

