Analysts Set Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Price Target at €98.27

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €97.13 ($103.33).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($93.62) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, May 9th.

DHER traded up €0.98 ($1.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €34.13 ($36.31). 1,835,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €64.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €23.88 ($25.40) and a 12-month high of €134.95 ($143.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

