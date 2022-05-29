Analysts Set Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Price Target at $11.35

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

ECIFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Electricité de France from €10.00 ($10.64) to €9.00 ($9.57) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electricité de France from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECIFY remained flat at $$1.76 during trading on Tuesday. 80,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,412. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 9.12%.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

