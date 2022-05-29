Analysts Set Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Price Target at $53.67

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fraport from €65.00 ($69.15) to €57.00 ($60.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fraport from €57.00 ($60.64) to €54.00 ($57.45) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC raised Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

FPRUY stock remained flat at $$27.35 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 418. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34. Fraport has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $39.58.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

