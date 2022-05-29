Analysts Set Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) PT at $66.10

Shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.10.

CDMGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Icade from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Icade from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Icade to €64.20 ($68.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Icade from €78.00 ($82.98) to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of Icade stock opened at $58.16 on Thursday. Icade has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $92.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.57.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

