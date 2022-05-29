Analysts Set MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Price Target at $43.60

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE:MGP remained flat at $$41.64 during trading hours on Tuesday. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $33.43 and a one year high of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95.

MGM Growth Properties ( NYSE:MGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.75%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 53,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 26,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties (Get Rating)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

