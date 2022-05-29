Analysts Set Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Target Price at $16.00

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

MWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of MWA opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $45,066.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $196,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 542,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 243,714 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 133,836 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,945,000 after acquiring an additional 91,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.