Analysts Set Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) PT at $102.84

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.84.

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NTR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.57. 3,568,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,482,144. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

