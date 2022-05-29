Analysts Set OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) PT at $126.50

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.52. 63,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $76.09 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average is $85.42.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $290.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.76 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $383,693.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $778,234.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 74,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,026.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,420 shares of company stock worth $1,565,228. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $18,211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $5,221,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 56.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 48,730 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 129.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $2,720,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

