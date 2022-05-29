Analysts Set Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Target Price at $84.64

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.30.

PDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 295.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $6.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.30. 31,700,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,460,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $143.11.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

