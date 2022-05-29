Analysts Set Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Price Target at $115.33

Shares of Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.33.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCISY. Citigroup began coverage on Vinci in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vinci from €118.00 ($125.53) to €112.00 ($119.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vinci from €113.00 ($120.21) to €114.00 ($121.28) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vinci from €122.00 ($129.79) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of VCISY stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57. Vinci has a one year low of $21.71 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Vinci Company Profile (Get Rating)
VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.
