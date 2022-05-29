Analysts Set Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Price Target at $115.33

Shares of Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCISY. Citigroup began coverage on Vinci in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vinci from €118.00 ($125.53) to €112.00 ($119.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vinci from €113.00 ($120.21) to €114.00 ($121.28) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vinci from €122.00 ($129.79) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of VCISY stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57. Vinci has a one year low of $21.71 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 2.49%.

Vinci Company Profile (Get Rating)

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.