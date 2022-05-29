Analysts Set Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Price Target at $14.88

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:ZYXI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. 305,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,745. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Zynex has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $295.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after buying an additional 384,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after buying an additional 104,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 80,084 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 1,919.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 518,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 43,226 shares during the last quarter. 28.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

