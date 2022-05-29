Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

AVXL has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of AVXL opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $31.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $751.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Athanasios Skarpelos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,306,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,509.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 58.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 33,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 218.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 186,329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 70.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,694 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,433,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,633 shares during the period. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

