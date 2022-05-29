AnimalGo Reaches Market Cap of $18.82 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One AnimalGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $18.82 million and $225,785.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AnimalGo alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,168.55 or 1.00010282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002016 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001715 BTC.

AnimalGo Coin Profile

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AnimalGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnimalGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.