Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Holdings Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in AON by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.90.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $281.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.36. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

AON Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.