Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,955 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,804,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APTV opened at $104.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $88.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Barclays cut their price objective on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

