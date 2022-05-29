ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCB. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ARCB traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.78. 254,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,295. ArcBest has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.95. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 4.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

