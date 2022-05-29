ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lessened its position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 92,986.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,210,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,824 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 2.6% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $8,916,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 14.6% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 870,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 110,972 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTD opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

