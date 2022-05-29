Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arco Platform in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $520.10 million, a P/E ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.74. Arco Platform has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.38). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter worth about $588,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,703,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,404,000.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

