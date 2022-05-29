Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,300 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the April 30th total of 165,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 234,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

ASC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. 872,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 16.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.59.

About Ardmore Shipping (Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.