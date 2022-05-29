Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Short Interest Up 78.8% in May

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a growth of 78.8% from the April 30th total of 49,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:AAC remained flat at $$9.81 during midday trading on Friday. 805,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,490. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Ares Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,299,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,643 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,922,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,684,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,428 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,232,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,870,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

