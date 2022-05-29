Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Down 40.4% in May

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the April 30th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, Director Bruce H. Spector purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $141,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ARDC traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 135,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,846. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

