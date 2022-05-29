Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 6,190.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

In related news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ARES opened at $72.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.92. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $54.52 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Ares Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.61%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

