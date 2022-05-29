Argon (ARGON) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Argon (ARGON) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last week, Argon has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Argon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $238,466.71 and approximately $44,063.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 115.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,379.79 or 0.08224250 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.26 or 0.00508903 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00032448 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008743 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 74,213,141 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

