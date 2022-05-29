Arionum (ARO) Price Reaches $0.0003

Arionum (ARO) traded up 32.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Arionum has a total market cap of $45,835.32 and approximately $294.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arionum has traded 263.4% higher against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Kcash (KCASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008745 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

