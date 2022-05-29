Aristeia Capital LLC Buys Shares of 72,530 Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 72,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,176,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 387.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 59,437 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Post by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,916,000 after acquiring an additional 111,209 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Post in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in Post by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 157,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Post by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
POST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.
Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.98. The stock had a trading volume of 457,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,504. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average is $93.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Post Profile (Get Rating)
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Post (POST)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.