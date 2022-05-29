Aristeia Capital LLC Cuts Position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Aristeia Capital LLC decreased its holdings in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,484,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,145 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 4.13% of EJF Acquisition worth $14,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EJFA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EJFA stock remained flat at $$9.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. 961,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,539. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

EJF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

