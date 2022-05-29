Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New $10.17 Million Investment in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,011,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,169,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $754,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,507,000.

Shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.06 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

