Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $10,070,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $7,350,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $7,186,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,030,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,126,000.

Shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.04. 43,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,482. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

