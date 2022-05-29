ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% during the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

ARKK traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.41. 30,032,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,644,393. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.17.

