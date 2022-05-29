ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKW traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.16. 1,034,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,726. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $162.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.82.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.