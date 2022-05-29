Arqma (ARQ) Market Cap Tops $157,318.27

Arqma (ARQ) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $157,318.27 and approximately $162.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,213.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,802.30 or 0.06169352 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00216319 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.03 or 0.00626519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.25 or 0.00630690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00079026 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004427 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,176,331 coins and its circulating supply is 13,131,788 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.