Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on June 15th

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Ashland Global has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ashland Global has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ashland Global to earn $5.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $108.84 on Friday. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $111.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ashland Global by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

