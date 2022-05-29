Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the April 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ASHTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($81.79) to GBX 6,100 ($76.76) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ashtead Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ashtead Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($75.50) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($60.02) to GBX 4,136 ($52.04) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,279.20.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $211.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.68. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $184.12 and a 52-week high of $349.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.