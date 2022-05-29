ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €960.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,021.28) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($744.68) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €940.00 ($1,000.00) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($898.94) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €600.00 ($638.30) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($829.79) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get ASML alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.