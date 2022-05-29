Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.85.

ARZGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €23.40 ($24.89) to €22.60 ($24.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($22.34) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €18.50 ($19.68) to €18.00 ($19.15) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €23.00 ($24.47) to €23.50 ($25.00) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from €21.00 ($22.34) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

ARZGY traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.16. 39,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,746. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.71.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

