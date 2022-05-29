Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $105,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1,891.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASB opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 29.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Associated Banc (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

