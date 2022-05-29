Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.
In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $105,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of ASB opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $25.78.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 29.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.46%.
Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
