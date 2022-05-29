Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 160 to SEK 168.75 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $114.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Atlas Copco from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 166.25 to SEK 158.75 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 168.75 to SEK 142 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.30.

Shares of ATLKY opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

