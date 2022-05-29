Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $2,725,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of TEAM opened at $184.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 1.07. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.87.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.83.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.