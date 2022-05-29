Atomic Wallet Coin Price Tops $0.54 on Major Exchanges (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $3,193.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

