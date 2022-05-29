AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Boosted by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in AT&T were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,847,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $21.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

