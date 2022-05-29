Auto (AUTO) Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Auto (AUTO) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last seven days, Auto has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Auto has a market capitalization of $9.98 million and $10.20 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auto coin can now be purchased for approximately $188.37 or 0.00644809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,219.41 or 1.00019487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002035 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars.

